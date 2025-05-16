Virat Kohli's CBSE class 10 marksheet goes viral; check his highest and lowest scores

ADVERTISEMENT
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 10 results for 2025, earning widespread acclaim as the overall pass percentage touched an impressive 96.3%.
Amid the flurry of congratulatory messages and social media celebrations, an unexpected post caught the public's attention - Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's old class 10 marksheet.
Shared on X by IAS officer Jitin Yadav, the document sparked conversations about the broader meaning of success and the role of academic scores in shaping one's future.
Though the marks weren't particularly exceptional, Kohli's marksheet revealed a consistent performance and reflected his early dedication. He scored his highest marks in English (83) and Social Science (81), earning A1 and A2 grades. His Hindi score earned him a B1 grade, while he received C1 and C2 in Science and Introductory IT.
Yadav, sharing the image, wrote: “Had marks been the sole factor, the entire nation wouldn't be rallying behind him now. Passion and Dedication are the key.”
The post resonated widely, especially with students awaiting their results. Social media users echoed similar sentiments, lauding Kohli’s journey and the idea that marks don’t define destiny. One user wrote, “Marks are merely numbers on a sheet — true value lies in perseverance and dedication. Absolutely agree.”
The timing of the post is particularly poignant, as Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, concluding a remarkable 14-year career in the format. Fans now look forward to watching him don the Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey in the upcoming TATA IPL 2025 season.