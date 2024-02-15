Why digital is the right medium for Tata IPL 2024

As excitement for another riveting season of the TATA IPL approaches, JioCinema neared the conclusion of its series of roadshows across the country, designed to bring the full spectrum of advertisers under one roof. The multi-event series, which will cover nine Indian cities by the end of February, has been showcasing the expanse of offerings from JioCinema for TATA IPL 2024 and rekindling conversations on the power and potential of digital on the back of impressive results that advertisers witnessed last year.

The caravan, which has travelled to the cities of Bengaluru, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad so far, has featured a number of prominent advertisers who spoke about their experience with TATA IPL on JioCinema last year. Conversations also threw light on what new advertisers coming on board can expect from this season, particularly in relation to regional reach, Connected TV expansion, and cohort targeting, thus making a case for why digital is the right medium for this spectacle and the sort of scope and scale it offers.

Here’s what a few advertisers had to say across the events so far-

Ravi Kumar, Lead – Brand Management, Raksha Pipes said, “Innovative Ad formats and new offerings from JioCinema for IPL ’24 look exciting and that could help unlock an incremental audience for brands like ours. The possibility of shaper targeting on the back of innovative Ad solution even with a smaller investment/budget is a great thing that we are looking forward to this year.”

Rajeev Gupta, AVP – Bounce Electric said, “Regional feeds during IPL is a powerful tool to reach audiences is specific geographies rather than having a spill over (on other platform) this will help us plan region specific campaigns to reach audiences in the likes of Haryana, Punjab, UP and more with regional feeds on JioCinema this IPL.”

Saumya Gupta, Brand Head – DaMensch said, “For a brand like ours where we are very specific when it comes to who we want to reach out to & JioCinema gives us the exact type of cohorts based on languages, 4K or CTV devices to reach that affluent audience, and ensures that our budgets are allocated in the best way to maximize the campaign.”

Shawn Chandy, CMO – Paragon Footwear said, “Paragon is mass brand, for us the common man and the mass audience matters a lot, we are looking forward to reaching this audience via regional language feeds and unlock an incremental audience via Jio 4G feature phones cohort, other offerings from JioCinema also look promising and we are excited to partner with JioCinema to make the most out of this IPL.”

Abhishek Mukherjee, Chief Business Officer - The Media Ant said, “With the advent of Connected TV the barriers of expensive advertising, and spillage during the campaigns (which happens on Linear TV) are being eliminated by JioCinema, Also JioCinema’s planner tools to look at reach frequency and other key metrics for our clients is an amazing thing which is not possible on traditional mediums.”