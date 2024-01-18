Why is Uber’s global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi jealous of Swiggy and Zomato?

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said a rather interesting thing.

Before we get into that, food delivery platforms have become all the rage in India. The biggest players in the market Zomato and Swiggy both have a large portion of the pie and are enjoying their market status.

Uber Eats which exited India a few years ago because of poor performance could have posed as a strong competitor if it had stayed in the market longer.

Khosrowshahi told CNBC-TV18 in an interview at the WEF, that he is jealous of Swiggy and Tomato’s performance in India. “I am a little jealous of Swiggy, Zomato,” he said.

Additionally, Khosrowshahi mentioned that India is a huge market for Uber. The country is growing at twice the rate that the rest of the world is growing at. He expects India to be a substantial portion of Uber’s global business five years from now.