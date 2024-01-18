comScore

Why is Uber’s global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi jealous of Swiggy and Zomato?

Dara Khosrowshahi, global CEO of Uber, shares his take on the India growth story and why he’s jealous of Zomato and Swiggy.

Jan 18, 2024
"India is worth the investment we're making," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. (Image sourced via Forbes)

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said a rather interesting thing.

Before we get into that, food delivery platforms have become all the rage in India. The biggest players in the market Zomato and Swiggy both have a large portion of the pie and are enjoying their market status.

Uber Eats which exited India a few years ago because of poor performance could have posed as a strong competitor if it had stayed in the market longer.

Khosrowshahi told CNBC-TV18 in an interview at the WEF, that he is jealous of Swiggy and Tomato’s performance in India. “I am a little jealous of Swiggy, Zomato,” he said.

Additionally, Khosrowshahi mentioned that India is a huge market for Uber. The country is growing at twice the rate that the rest of the world is growing at. He expects India to be a substantial portion of Uber’s global business five years from now.

Uber plans to partner with local companies in India to electrify their two and three wheeler business. “India is worth the investment we're making. We see India as the crest of the electrification wave for us,” he said.


