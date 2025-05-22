Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound receives '9-minute' standing ovation at Cannes

In a proud moment for Indian cinema, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 under the Un Certain Regard section - and it was nothing short of a triumph. The screening concluded with a 9-minute-long standing ovation from a packed auditorium, celebrating the film's moving narrative and stellar performances.

A video shared by the official X handle of Dharma Productions captured the euphoric response of the press and audience. The emotional high point of the evening came when producer Karan Johar embraced a visibly overwhelmed Ghaywan, acknowledging the heartfelt appreciation from the global film community.

Cast members Ishaan Khatter, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa were seen smiling and thanking the audience alongside the rest of the crew, soaking in the moment of cinematic glory.

“9 minutes of pure love & applause!🤌🏻 Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at @Festival_Cannes!” read the tweet that summed up the emotional and critical triumph.

Homebound is a poignant drama set in a small village in North India, telling the story of two childhood friends who aspire to join the police force — a job they believe will finally offer them the dignity and recognition they've long been denied.

As they get closer to their goal, the pressures of ambition and desperation begin to strain their bond, leading to an emotionally charged narrative about friendship, identity, and survival.