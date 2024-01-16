Xapads collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar, a brand in the streaming space, is seizing this opportunity by collaborating with Xapads to enhance its capabilities in Connected TV (CTV) advertising.

As CTV continues to gain momentum, this collaboration underscores Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving media landscape. Xapads and Disney+ Hotstar will offer an opportunity for advertisers to connect with the streaming platform’s diverse audience and revolutionise the way brands connect with their target audience.

Ramneek Chadha, COO, Xapads believes that the powerful position Disney+ Hotstar holds in the streaming realm, combined with the proficiency in digital advertising, will bring outstanding outcomes for advertisers and create a more engaging and tailored viewing experience for the audience. Advertisers will gain direct entry to premium CTV and connected device audiences within the top 10 metropolitan areas.

Talking about the collaboration, Dhruv Dhawan, head of ads, Disney+ Hotstar said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we are always looking for newer ways to enable our advertisers to make the most of our ads solutions. Our collaboration with Xapads will enable us to make strides in the Mena region, enabling us to grow our advertiser base.”