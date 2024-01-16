comScore

Quantum Brief

Xapads collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar

This association will enable advertisers in the Mena region to advertise via Disney+ Hotstar’s Connected TV offering in India

By  Storyboard18Jan 16, 2024 12:29 PM
Xapads collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar
Xapads and Disney+ Hotstar will offer an opportunity for advertisers to connect with the streaming platform’s diverse audience and revolutionise the way brands connect with their target audience.

Disney+ Hotstar, a brand in the streaming space, is seizing this opportunity by collaborating with Xapads to enhance its capabilities in Connected TV (CTV) advertising.

As CTV continues to gain momentum, this collaboration underscores Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving media landscape. Xapads and Disney+ Hotstar will offer an opportunity for advertisers to connect with the streaming platform’s diverse audience and revolutionise the way brands connect with their target audience.

Ramneek Chadha, COO, Xapads believes that the powerful position Disney+ Hotstar holds in the streaming realm, combined with the proficiency in digital advertising, will bring outstanding outcomes for advertisers and create a more engaging and tailored viewing experience for the audience. Advertisers will gain direct entry to premium CTV and connected device audiences within the top 10 metropolitan areas.

Talking about the collaboration, Dhruv Dhawan, head of ads, Disney+ Hotstar said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we are always looking for newer ways to enable our advertisers to make the most of our ads solutions. Our collaboration with Xapads will enable us to make strides in the Mena region, enabling us to grow our advertiser base.”

“This will bridge the gap between brands and the audience, making content and advertising more engaging and accessible than ever before. Advertisers will gain exclusive access to premium inventory, while the audience can enjoy interesting content and live streaming of matches. Looking forward to witnessing the incredible stories and experiences that will unfold as a result of this development”, said Gagan Uppal, country head, MENA, Xapads.


Tags
First Published on Jan 16, 2024 12:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

National Road Safety Week: BluSmart launches #SafeisSmart campaign

National Road Safety Week: BluSmart launches #SafeisSmart campaign

Quantum Brief

MAdtech Point: Federated identity management in advertising

MAdtech Point: Federated identity management in advertising

Quantum Brief

Ram Mandir blessings, pocket-sized: ShareChat's launches #AyodhyaKiTicket campaign for live consecration view

Ram Mandir blessings, pocket-sized: ShareChat's launches #AyodhyaKiTicket campaign for live consecration view

Quantum Brief

WondrLab acquires B2C digital marketing agency WebTalk; appoints Jarek Ziebinski as chairman of its European hub in Poland

WondrLab acquires B2C digital marketing agency WebTalk; appoints Jarek Ziebinski as chairman of its European hub in Poland

Quantum Brief

DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 Jury Meet: Recognising digital excellence in India

DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 Jury Meet: Recognising digital excellence in India

Quantum Brief

Game-Changer: Programmatic advertising takes centre stage for gaming marketers

Game-Changer: Programmatic advertising takes centre stage for gaming marketers

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola and Reliance Retail launch sustainability initiative “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana”

Coca-Cola and Reliance Retail launch sustainability initiative “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana”