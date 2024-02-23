Yashraj Mukhate collaborates with Kokila Modi to revisit the 'Rasoda' while launching Scrub Daddy

Instagram influencer and composer Yashraj Mukhate, renowned for his viral "Rasode main kaun tha?" video, has partnered with Kokila Modi, the figure from his original viral song, to launch Cif's Scrub Daddy.

In the video, Yashraj Mukhate is seen washing dishes when Kokila Modi, portrayed by Rupal Patel from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, addresses him from the TV. Startled, Mukhate gets scolded by Modi, who emerges from the screen to advise him on using Sif's Scrub Daddy instead of regular sponges. Following her recommendation, they both burst into a lively song and dance sequence.

A few years back, Mukhate gained widespread attention for adding his distinctive musical touch to the memorable scene featuring Kokila, her daughter-in-law Gopi, and Rashi discussing the culprit behind the empty pressure cooker in the "rasoda." This video quickly became a viral sensation, inspiring numerous spoofs and reenactments by both celebrities and internet users.

Scrub Daddy, a dishwashing scrub shaped like a smiley face, has become a viral sensation, especially on TikTok, due to its unique texture-changing feature. The product softens in hot water and hardens when exposed to cold water, which has garnered it a massive fan base. Additionally, Scrub Daddy achieved remarkable success on Shark Tank America, becoming the highest revenue-generating product ever pitched on the show.

The video has taken many by surprise, impressing them with its innovative approach.

Indian comedian, YouTuber and scriptwriter Tanmay Bhat commented on the video, writing, "Legend”. Tanmay Bhat recently gained attention when Moonshot Media, an advertising agency co-owned by him, launched a campaign starring Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins in roles reminiscent of characters from a daily soap opera for Boldcare.

“Hats off to the creative team that wrote this. So powerful and such an instant recall value”! Wrote one user.

Another individual expressed nostalgia by commenting, "2020 vibes! Too good."