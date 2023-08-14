YoungGuns: Foster an environment of innovation to create campaigns that resonate deeply, says Mondelez's Nitin Saini

Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group is a magnanimous celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology. In the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses, Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be insightful and nuanced conversations as marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

Nitin Saini, vice president – Marketing , Mondelez India congratulates Storyboard18 for spearheading the YoungGuns initiative and says, “YoungGuns celebrates the next generation of creativity. It is truly inspiring to witness the fresh ideas and innovative thinking that young talent brings to the table. It provides a fantastic platform for these budding creative minds to showcase their brilliance and shape the future of the ad and marketing industry."

He adds, "Looking ahead, I believe the future of creativity and ad industry is destined to further evolve and integrate with technology. By fostering an environment of constant innovation, we can create campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences. I can’t wait to witness the incredible ideas and campaigns these YoungGuns will bring to life.”

At Cannes Lions 2023, Mondelez won the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix for ‘Shah Rukh Khan – My Ad’. During the festive quarter, the confectionery and snack company created an initiative through which local retailers could create personalised ads for their businesses. A microsite was created that allowed small business owners to generate personalised ads, with Shah Rukh Khan 'himself' using owners' stores' names in ads that post on social media and other platforms. The company claimed that the campaign garnered 35% growth in business and helped 200,000 small stores across India.