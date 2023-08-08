comScore

YoungGuns: Birth of new stars; a result of collision of young and not-so-young guns, says Josy Paul

Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO India, addresses Storyboard18's YoungGuns celebrations and states that it is an intravenous injection of fresh blood, new energy, and a different point of view.

By  Storyboard18Aug 8, 2023 3:30 PM
YoungGuns: Birth of new stars; a result of collision of young and not-so-young guns, says Josy Paul
According to Paul, the future of creativity lies in tapping into the immense power of community, and conversation. Both community and conversation are the truths of the future. (Representative Image by Jr Korpa via Unsplash)

Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group is a magnanimous celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology. In the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses, Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be insightful and nuanced conversations as marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

“YoungGuns as a concept is super exciting because it represents the new big bang. It’s the birth of new stars; it’s the result of collision of the young and not-so-young guns. All new creation is born of such collision, and adds, “ It is an intravenous injection of fresh blood, new energy, and a different point of view.”

Addressing the future of creativity and the advertising industry, Paul says, “ The future of creativity lies in tapping into the immense power of community, and conversation. Both community and conversation are the truths of the future. It will be about likeminded people, about shared passion and similar interest groups led by all kinds of influencers, volunteers and ambassadors. These collectives or tribes will grow by exchanging views, sharing products, promoting ideology and brand beliefs.

He also refers to tech, AI, data and social media and states, “ These are all enablers of this growing communion and conversation. We will all be sitting around digital bonfires warming our egos with well disguised branded content.”


