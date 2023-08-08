YoungGuns: The young generation is looking for opportunities to voice and showcase creativity, says Vaishali Verma

Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group is a magnanimous celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology. In the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses, Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be insightful and nuanced conversations as marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

Vaishali Verma, chief executive officer, Initiative, says, “ YoungGuns is a great platform for lot of next generation people. It really inspires our next generation to enhance their creativity. It also amplifies creativity backed with technology enabled solutions and the younger folks get showcased on a global platform. This generation is looking for opportunities where they could voice and showcase their creativity.”

Verma talks about the future of creativity and says, “ Thanks to the advent of AI and data, most of our marketers are looking for an outcome based solution and when we marry creativity with technology, it gives the marketer a very good ROI to look at their investments and what they are envisaging to achieve.”