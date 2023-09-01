YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Digitas India’s Pratyush Shukla and Jaidev Singh

Pratyush Shukla, also known as 'Patty', is leading businesses at Digitas for Bangalore and Gurgaon. With a multidisciplinary role, Patty's aim is to develop break-through creative solutions for brands. He is one of the creative minds behind Duolingo’s social strategy. He is currently an account director at Digitas India.

Jaidev Singh began his career with contract advertising as a copy trainee and later joined McCann Worldgroup, where he worked on brands and campaigns like Incredible India, Reebok, Mastercard and DLF. In 2019, he joined Ogilvy to work on Perfetti, Kellogg’s, Savlon, Classmate and Lux Cozi. Currently, he works at Digitas as an associate creative director.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

Here’s how we did it