Storyboard18 YoungGuns are here! The biggest celebration of next-gen creativity

YoungGuns is the grandest celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology, which are putting India on the global map, creating future-ready brands, and powering the growth of businesses. The work of young professionals in advertising and marketing has helped brands and businesses grow and given India greater creative and business clout the world over. We honour, recognise and celebrate these pathbreaking, promising young individuals through Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group.

Aug 4, 2023
It's the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses. At the heart of the great tech wave is a new generation of talent paving the way to the future.

Their work has helped brands and businesses grow and given India greater creative and business clout the world over. We honour, recognise and celebrate these pathbreaking, promising young individuals through Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group.

Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be illuminating conversations with the leading lights as breakthrough talent and marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

With the spotlight on the young talent, the event also aims to bring out forward-thinking ideas that leave a mark in this brave, new tech-fuelled world.

So, stay on top of the breakthroughs and what’s coming. Keep watching this space for more.


First Published on Aug 3, 2023

