ZEE Entertainment forms independent committee to address misinformation about company

The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has approved the formation of an independent advisory committee.
The committee, led by Dr Satish Chandra, a former Judge of the High Court of Allahabad, will comprise of two independent directors of the company, Uttam Prakash Agarwal and P V R Murthy.
This independent body will be tasked with reviewing and addressing the widespread circulation of misinformation, market rumours, and speculation that has negatively impacted the company's public image and investor confidence.
“The Committee will independently provide guidance on the measures and future course of action that the Board is required to take in order to protect the interests of all the stakeholders of the Company. The Board will seek expert guidance of the Committee on the aforementioned matters from time to time,” said a press statement from the company.