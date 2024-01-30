comScore

Zee not aware of any legal action being mulled over by Disney

ZEEL further added that it has always adhered to all the obligations imposed by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) Regulations, 2015 and will continue to do so.

By  Storyboard18Jan 30, 2024 5:16 PM
The communication from ZEEL came after the BSE asked for clarification on January 29. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

As per reports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is unaware of any legal action being planned against it by Disney over the $1.4 billion ICC TV rights deal, it told the Bombay Stock Exchange.

On January 30, ZEEL informed the BSE, “We would like to clarify that the company is not aware of, and cannot comment on, Star India Private Limited’s (Disney Star) intentions or next steps with respect to the strategic license agreement entered between the Company and Disney Star. It appears that the captioned news item mentions Disney Star’s internal discussions/ plans, which the company cannot remark on.”

The communication from ZEEL came after the BSE asked for clarification on January 29.

ZEEL further added that it has always adhered to all the obligations imposed by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) Regulations, 2015 and will continue to do so.


