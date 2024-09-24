Coldplay concert ticket frenzy: One woman's epic battle to secure tickets for her family

In a chaotic rush to grab tickets for Coldplay's upcoming concert at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, social media platforms buzzed with posts from frantic fans trying every possible trick to secure their spots.

But among the sea of stories, one stood out. Naomi Burton, a literary agent from Delhi, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her hilarious yet stressful experience of attempting to score tickets for her family - despite not being a fan of the band herself.

Barton, who was glued to multiple devices for hours, forgoing meals and bathroom breaks, narrated how she battled against a queue of 1.5 lakh people. The stakes were high as family members from France and Spain had made travel plans, putting all hopes on Barton to ensure the coveted Rs 12,000 tickets.

In her now-viral thread, Barton humorously detailed how the entire operation had turned into an unexpected family gathering over Google Meet, with credit cards ready and snacks on standby. She expressed frustration over the emotional rollercoasters of watching ticket prices rise while affordable seats vanished.

"I don't even like Coldplay," she confessed, "but my entire family harangued me into contributing my devices to The Grand Ticket Buying."

As Barton's place in the queue slowly improved, her family grew increasingly desperate, even rationalizing splurging far beyond their budget. "Is Chris Martin worth sacrificing Christmas?" Barton asked when her family considered paying Rs 10,000 extra for ground-standing seats.

In the end, after hours of waiting and intense discussions, Barton found herself just 1,592 places away from success, only for the tickets to sell out at the last moment. However, unlike her devastated family, Barton was relieved, joking about the money she still had in her bank account. "I now have an amazing account of money in my bank account that I can steal if I never want to talk to them again," she quipped.