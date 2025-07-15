            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • sc-summons-samay-raina-four-other-comedians-over-alleged-jokes-targeting-disabled-community-74622

SC summons Samay Raina, four other comedians over alleged jokes targeting disabled community

The comedians face accusations of using discriminatory content that perpetuates harmful stereotypes against individuals with disabilities.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 2:33 PM
SC summons Samay Raina, four other comedians over alleged jokes targeting disabled community
The comedians face accusations of using discriminatory content that perpetuates harmful stereotypes against individuals with disabilities.

The Supreme Court of India has summoned five stand-up comedians - Samay Raina, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, Sonali Thakar, Vipul Goyal, and Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai - over allegations of mocking persons with disabilities during their performances, as per media reports.

The apex court has ordered their personal appearance in connection with FIRs filed in Mumbai and Guwahati, marking a serious escalation in legal scrutiny of the case. This is the second time these comedians have been summoned, signalling the judiciary's firm stance on the issue.

The comedians face accusations of using discriminatory content that perpetuates harmful stereotypes against individuals with disabilities. Disability rights activists have applauded the court's intervention, arguing that such jokes reinforce stigma and violate the dignity of an already marginalized community.

"We are not against comedy, but using disability as a punchline reinforces social exclusion. It's high time society recognizes this," a spokesperson from a national disability advocacy group said in media reports.

The case has ignited nationwide discourse around the boundaries of comedy and the scope of free speech. While comedians and supporters defend the performances as creative expression, critics maintain that humour must not come at the expense of dehumanizing vulnerable groups.

“Stand-up is meant to provoke and question societal norms. Dragging comedians to court sets a dangerous precedent,” a fellow comic said in the report, speaking on condition of anonymity.


Tags
First Published on Jul 15, 2025 2:33 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

IPG Mediabrands clocks ₹16.7K cr in India billings for 2024: COMvergence Report

IPG Mediabrands clocks ₹16.7K cr in India billings for 2024: COMvergence Report

Brand Makers

Charlie Cowdrey named CEO of JioBLAST

Charlie Cowdrey named CEO of JioBLAST

Brand Makers

'Welcome to India': Anand Mahindra resurfaces old tweet to Elon Musk after Tesla's India debut

'Welcome to India': Anand Mahindra resurfaces old tweet to Elon Musk after Tesla's India debut

Brand Makers

Indian auto giants rev up for battle as Tesla enters domestic market

Indian auto giants rev up for battle as Tesla enters domestic market

Brand Makers

HUL's Priya Nair: Why it took HUL so long to appoint a woman CEO

HUL's Priya Nair: Why it took HUL so long to appoint a woman CEO

Brand Makers

Bharat Petroleum names Subhankar Sen as Director (Marketing)

Bharat Petroleum names Subhankar Sen as Director (Marketing)

Brand Makers

Theblurr appoints Sainath Saraban as co-founder and chief creative officer

Theblurr appoints Sainath Saraban as co-founder and chief creative officer