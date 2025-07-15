SC summons Samay Raina, four other comedians over alleged jokes targeting disabled community

ADVERTISEMENT
The Supreme Court of India has summoned five stand-up comedians - Samay Raina, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, Sonali Thakar, Vipul Goyal, and Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai - over allegations of mocking persons with disabilities during their performances, as per media reports.
The apex court has ordered their personal appearance in connection with FIRs filed in Mumbai and Guwahati, marking a serious escalation in legal scrutiny of the case. This is the second time these comedians have been summoned, signalling the judiciary's firm stance on the issue.
The comedians face accusations of using discriminatory content that perpetuates harmful stereotypes against individuals with disabilities. Disability rights activists have applauded the court's intervention, arguing that such jokes reinforce stigma and violate the dignity of an already marginalized community.
"We are not against comedy, but using disability as a punchline reinforces social exclusion. It's high time society recognizes this," a spokesperson from a national disability advocacy group said in media reports.
The case has ignited nationwide discourse around the boundaries of comedy and the scope of free speech. While comedians and supporters defend the performances as creative expression, critics maintain that humour must not come at the expense of dehumanizing vulnerable groups.
“Stand-up is meant to provoke and question societal norms. Dragging comedians to court sets a dangerous precedent,” a fellow comic said in the report, speaking on condition of anonymity.