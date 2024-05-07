FAKE NEWS: Hoax media articles on Anant Ambani target netizens with crypto scam

Social media users might be led to believe that Anant Ambani is embroiled in a mix-up, but it is nothing more than fake news being circulated by financial scammers.

Multiple unverified platforms are circulating links with clickbait headlines designed to make readers think Ambani is involved in a controversy surrounding a Vantara interview. Headlines like "CNBC-TV18 management refuses to comment on the scandal surrounding its interview with Vantara (Star of the Forest)" and "He didn't realise the microphone was on" are being circulated to lead users to a full-fledged article impersonating leading media organisation banners.

These articles fabricate a complete interview with a conversation between News18's Anand Narasimhan and Ambani. The conversation is even embedded with links to platforms like "Every Edge," a cryptocurrency platform that entices users with claims of earning "Rs90000 to Rs1600000 per day" on their homepage.