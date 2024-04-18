Food influencer Revant Himatsingka shares four-year old Amul ad; says "Amul going the Food Pharmer way in their new ad"

In a world where food labels often obscure rather than reveal the truth, a mother's voice resonated, challenging brands to be honest about their ingredients. Four years ago, an ad featuring a mother's plea for transparency in cheese production sparked a conversation about food authenticity. Fast forward to today, the ad has resurfaced, reigniting discussions on the importance of real ingredients in our food.

Recently, food enthusiast and influencer Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmer) tweeted about the ad, suggesting that it was a new addition to Amul's iconic ad series. His tweet, "You've probably never seen an Amul ad like this before!" implies a groundbreaking shift in Amul's advertising strategy. However, the truth behind the ad's timeline reveals a different story.

The ad in question, released four years ago, featured a mother addressing the issue of brands using vegetable oil in cheese instead of real milk. She urged brands to either change their product or change their brand label (packaging) to reflect the truth. Amul, known for its light-hearted cartoon ads featuring the "Amul girl," responded to this call for transparency with a bold ad showcasing their commitment to using 100 percent real milk in their products.

Himatsingka's video post implies that Amul's ad is inspired by the influencer and his crusade against big food companies like Nestle, Mondelez, PepsiCo, ITC, HUL, etc.

The food influencer wrote, "You've probably never seen an Amul ad like this before! For several decades we've been consuming adulterated and fake products. Not only Indian citizens, but even major companies are now talking about labels and the importance of using real ingredients. Amul known for its light-hearted cartoon ads using the "Amul girl" has now released an aggressive ad against other companies using fake cheese.

If we want to transform this health movement into a health revolution, we need everyone to get involved including major companies."