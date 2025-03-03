            
India's Got Latent Row: Supreme Court allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume podcast amid controversy

The Supreme Court granted Allahbadia permission on March 3 to resume the podcast, provided he adheres to standards of decency and morality.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 4:15 PM
The court directed that Allahbadia’s content must refrain from commenting on sub-judice proceedings.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps made an emotional plea to the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking permission to continue airing his podcast, The Ranveer Show, calling it his only source of livelihood.

The Supreme Court granted Allahbadia permission on March 3 to resume the podcast, provided he adheres to standards of decency and morality. “Subject to the petitioner furnishing an undertaking that his own shows will maintain the standards of decency and morality, so that viewers of any age group can watch, the petitioner is permitted to resume The Ranveer Show,” the court order stated.

The court also imposed a restriction on Allahbadia, prohibiting him from airing any shows as part of his interim protection from arrest. The ruling follows multiple FIRs filed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Assam police over controversial remarks made on India’s Got Latent Show, where Allahbadia discussed sensitive topics, including a statement about “sex with parents” that triggered widespread backlash.

The Supreme Court dismissed the prosecution’s plea to cancel The Ranveer Show, emphasizing that while freedom of speech is protected, it has its limitations. “We are not in favor of censorship, but filthy language isn’t talent,” the bench observed. The judges also criticized the use of foul language, noting that humor should be rooted in creativity rather than vulgarity. “Bollywood has some excellent comedians and good writers in terms of humor. It requires an element of creativity,” said the bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

Furthermore, the court directed that Allahbadia’s content must refrain from commenting on sub-judice proceedings. Justice Kant also took issue with comments made abroad by an individual allegedly linked to the case, remarking, “One of them went to Canada and spoke about all of this... these young and over-smart ones think they know more than us. We know how to handle this.” Allahbadia’s counsel, however, clarified that the YouTuber had no association with the person in question.


First Published on Mar 3, 2025 4:15 PM

