Osama Bin Lager sees unprecedented demand; UK brewery temporarily shuts website and phone lines

The Mitchell Brewing Co. unplugged their phones and shut down their website temporarily because of the increasing demand of UK beer named after Osama Bin Laden, as reported by the BBC.

Osama Bin Lager beer went viral on social media, resulting in numerous orders pouring in. Owners of the brewery, Speaking about the catchy names of drinks, Luke and Catherine Mitchell, the owners of the brewery told the BBC that they’re all tongue-in-cheek names that provide a nicer outlook on some horrible dictators.

The Osama Bin Lager is priced at 16 pounds and is light with a hint of citrus taste, as per the website.

Currently, the website shows that the beer will be made available only on June 30.

Additionally, the company also sells other drinks with catchy names like Kim Jong Ale, Putin Porter, Criminally smooth, Get Berries in Cider, In Cider and Winston ChurchPale.