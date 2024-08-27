General entertainment channels' ad volume dip 6% in H1 2024

In the first half of 2024 (January-June) general entertainment channels (GEC) witnessed a 6% decline in advertising volumes over the same period last year.
Meanwhile, Hindi channels topped the charts in the overall GEC genre with a share of 24% in ad share followed by Tamil GEC channels with 15% in the H1 of 2024, according to a report by TAM Media Research.
In the first half, food and beverages stood as the leading sector with a 31% share of GEC ad volumes, followed by personal care/ personal hygiene at 21%, household products at 10%, and personal healthcare at 8%.
In terms of advertisers, Hindustan Unilever topped the list, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India, Godrej Consumer Products, ITC, Cadbury, P&G, The Coca-Cola India, Nestle India, Britannia and Glaxo Smithkline. These top 10 advertisers together added 63% share of GEC ad volumes in the first half of the 2024.
At the same time, ITC, Nestle India and Glaxo Smithkline observed positive rank shifts, wherein Glaxo Smithkline moved up by four positions in the rankings, securing a place among the top 10.
The report noted that during this period of January-June 2024, a total of more than 3,300 brands were present on TV and 5 out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt and 4 were from HUL.
The Milk Beverages category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with growth of a 19% followed by Wafer/Chips with 75% growth during the H1 of 2024 over the same period last year.