Prasar Bharati's WAVES vs D2M: Committee of Secretaries meet to discuss D2M tech

After several meetings of the committee of secretaries regarding Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting were deferred, the committee convened on January 20 to address various aspects of D2M broadcasting, sources informed Storyboard18. Experts warn that Prasar Bharati's over-the-top (OTT) platform WAVES may undermine not only the growth of D2M broadcasting but also DD Free Dish in the long term.

“As Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform WAVES expands, it will cannibalize the growth of D2M technology and DD Free Dish in the long run,” they stated. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati had stepped into the over-the-top (OTT) space with the launch of its new app ‘Waves’ on November 20, last year. The platform aims to bring old and new Indian shows, live content streaming to the OTT format and is being promoted as ‘Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar’.

On the other hand, Prasar Bharati, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Saankhya Labs (Tejas Networks), is currently testing D2M technology in over 19 cities across India. This technology aims to enable the government to broadcast content in areas lacking internet connectivity, focusing on educational programming and emergency broadcasts. Initial trials were conducted in different cities, including Delhi, Noida and Bengaluru last year.

Another senior industry insider noted, “The revenue model for D2M is akin to what DD Free Dish offers; in contrast, WAVES employs a revenue-sharing model with broadcasters, unlike DD Free Dish, where broadcasters pay to air their content.”

Multiple sources close to the developments have indicated that the government remains uncertain about the revenue model of D2M broadcasting.

Stakeholders including broadcasters are questioning the viability of D2M as to why should there be a need to pay for airing content (similar to DD Free Dish) when revenue sharing model of WAVES continues to exist and is a win win situation for the platform and the broadcaster.

On October 28, Storyboard18 reported that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had referred the D2M broadcasting proposal to a committee of secretaries. This committee includes representatives from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Space (DoS), and MIB. Initially, the proposal was intended for direct submission to the cabinet.

The MIB has strongly supported D2M, emphasizing that out of 280 million households in India, only 190 million have televisions, leaving many without access to TV. In contrast, there are around 800 million smartphone users and 250 million feature phone users in the country.

Telecommunications companies have expressed opposition to the D2M initiative, citing potential business losses in video consumption, one of India's fastest-growing markets. However, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has endorsed D2M technology as a means to enhance digital terrestrial broadcasting, allowing it to coexist alongside cable and satellite services.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, highlighted the rapid growth projected in the Media & Entertainment sector, which is expected to reach ₹3.08 trillion by 2026 due to the expansion of new media platforms. Lahoti emphasized that Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting is emerging as a viable alternative technology for content delivery, enabling simultaneous broadcasting without requiring internet connectivity.