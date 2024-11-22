Sony Pictures secures exclusive media rights for ACC, pays 70% hike for deal

Sony Pictures Networks India has secured the exclusive Media Rights for all Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

The Media & Entertainment paid 70 percent higher from the previous deal to secure media rights.

According to the ACC, the landmark deal comprises media rights for tournaments like Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups.

This partnership ensures comprehensive coverage of Asian cricket’s tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms.

Following the SPNI-ACC deal, Jay Shah, President, ACC, said, “This Media Rights deal is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region’s talent. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide. With Sony’s extensive expertise in the broadcasting industry, we are excited to embark on this new partnership."

He added, "Sony’s expertise and innovative approach promise to bring a fresh perspective to the coverage of Asian cricket, reaching new audiences and setting new benchmarks. The substantial increase in rights value will enable the ACC to channel significant resources into grassroots programs, infrastructure development, and talent pathways, especially for associate nations. This collaboration will drive the continued growth of cricket across Asia and ensure its vibrant future.”