JioStar and SPNI team up for exclusive coverage of India’s 2025-26 England Tours

In a major development for cricket broadcasting, JioStar and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have announced a strategic collaboration to share media rights for India’s upcoming tours of England in 2025 and 2026. The partnership, unveiled today, promises to redefine how Indian cricket fans experience the game across digital and linear platforms.

As part of this groundbreaking agreement, JioStar will exclusively stream all matches—including Tests, ODIs, and T20 Internationals—on its digital platform, JioHotstar. SPNI, meanwhile, will retain television rights, broadcasting the series on its Sony Sports Network channels.

The marquee event of the collaboration is the highly anticipated five-match Test series in England, beginning June 20, 2025. The series will be live-streamed on JioHotstar and simultaneously aired on Sony Entertainment Television, ensuring seamless access for cricket enthusiasts across screens.

Commenting on the deal, Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports and Live experiences, JioStar, said, “This collaboration is a win-win for all stakeholders involved - especially Indian Cricket fans - and serves the broader sporting landscape. The combination of JioHostar's deep digital footprint with SPNI's broadcast network will universalise access to India's tours of England. As the habitual destination for Cricket viewing, JioHotstar is committed to offering millions of fans - inclusive, intuitive, interactive and immersive viewing experiences. We will continue to leverage the power of our story-telling, consumer-focussed product features and connectivity to unlock infinite possibilities of serving fans on our platforms.”

The series kicks off with the first Test at Headingley, Leeds on June 20, followed by matches in Birmingham (July 2), Lord’s (July 10), Manchester (July 23) and concluding at The Oval (July 31). The arrangement also includes the 2026 white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, to be played during India’s return tour of England.

The collaboration also covers the 2026 white-ball series, featuring three One-Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals during India’s subsequent tour of England. “We are thrilled to bring this fantastic partnership to cricket fans for India’s tour to England! Backed by the power of the Sony TV network and the digital prowess of JioStar - This first of its kind partnership will hope to redefine cricket coverage. Our deep thanks to our partners in ECB for their support,” said Gaurav Banerjee, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India.