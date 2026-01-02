Delivery rider’s petrol money message after Rs 501 New Year tip strikes a chord online

As many welcomed the New Year with celebrations at home, food delivery workers across Indian cities continued to operate through the night amid heavy demand. One such worker, an EatClub delivery rider identified as Bittu, drew widespread attention online after a customer shared their interaction on social media.

The account was posted on X by a user identified as @FI_InvestIndia, who informed that they had placed a food order at 8.34 pm on New Year’s Eve, anticipating delays due to the surge in orders. The food was delivered at around 10 pm.

I ordered a simple meal tonight on EatClub at 8.34 PM. I knew it was New Years Night & orders will be packed.



The order came by 10 PM. The delivery boy Bittu was so tensed. He told me that he had another 30 pending orders. It is New Year night.



I started thinking - Even on the… pic.twitter.com/LW4ru2oCNK — Fundamental Investor ™ ???????? (@FI_InvestIndia) December 31, 2025

According to the post, the delivery rider appeared visibly tense on arrival and informed the customer that he still had close to 30 orders left to complete. Despite the pressure, the rider was described as polite and smiling. The customer stated that even on the final day of the year, while most people were off work, the young man continued to deliver orders with a positive attitude.

The customer further informed that they asked the rider to pause briefly, offered him water and encouraged him to take a short break before continuing with the remaining deliveries. After the rider left, the customer accessed his contact details through the app and transferred Rs 501 via UPI as a New Year gesture, also sending him holiday wishes on WhatsApp.

Bittu’s response to the message, which was shared in the post, resonated widely with social media users. He stated that the amount would help cover petrol expenses, allowing him to continue working.

Reflecting on the interaction, the customer informed that delivery riders were integral to daily life and deserved greater appreciation, adding that no job was small and that such workers played a crucial role in making everyday routines easier.

The post gained significant traction online, triggering conversations around the working conditions of gig economy workers, particularly during public holidays. Several users commented on how small acts of kindness could make a meaningful difference, while others expressed surprise that delivery riders often had to pay for fuel out of their own pockets, assuming such costs were covered by the companies they worked for.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 2:33 PM