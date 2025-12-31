Blinkit delivery worker assaulted in Nagpur as video emerges amid gig workers’ strike

The video surfaced at a time when gig workers across India have announced a nationwide strike on December 31. Delivery workers’ unions have called for an App Bandh to press for their demands.

A Blinkit delivery worker was brutally assaulted by the owner of a car following a minor road incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with a video of the attack surfacing on social media.

The incident was recorded by bystanders and the footage shows the delivery worker being attacked by occupants of a car in broad daylight. The video was shared on X with a caption describing a case of road rage in which a Blinkit delivery agent was allegedly beaten by a car driver and a co-passenger following a minor crash.

In the video, the delivery worker is seen wearing a Blinkit delivery bag while his two-wheeler lies on the road. One of the men is seen dragging the delivery agent away from the vehicle before pushing him to the ground and repeatedly hitting him with punches and slaps. Another man later enters the frame carrying a stick and strikes the delivery worker during the altercation. The assault continues until bystanders intervene to stop the attack.

The delivery agent appeared to have been severely beaten during the incident. While the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, the video has been circulated with claims that the violence followed a minor collision on the road, according to a report by News18.

The video surfaced at a time when gig workers across India have announced a nationwide strike on December 31. Delivery workers’ unions have called for an App Bandh to press for their demands, which include the discontinuation of 10- and 20-minute delivery mandates, a minimum per-kilometre rate of Rs 20 for workers associated with platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart and BigBasket, emergency leave and comprehensive maternity protection for women service workers, and an end to arbitrary ID blocking and punitive rating systems.

The unions have also demanded a guaranteed minimum monthly earning of Rs 40,000, the abolition of peak hours, slot-based systems and weekend hour limits, and compensation for workers in cases of customer-initiated cancellations.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 1:32 PM