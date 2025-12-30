Delhi entrepreneur flags low female presence at startup event, highlights 'Could count them on my fingers'

A viral Instagram post by Delhi-based entrepreneur Divyanshi Dhouni has sparked a wider discussion on gender representation within the startup ecosystem after she highlighted the limited presence of women at a recent startup event.

Dhouni stated in her post that while the event featured strong energy and fresh ideas, she was struck by the absence of women in the room, adding that she could count the number of women present on her fingers, estimating the figure at around five.

She informed followers that her observation was not intended as a complaint but as something that stayed with her after the event, noting that despite the overall inspiration, the lack of women stood out. She added that women are building and dreaming but need to be seen, invited and encouraged.

Responding to a query in the comments asking why the imbalance existed, Dhouni said she believed it was a mix of factors, including social conditioning, lack of encouragement, safety concerns, risk appetite and the absence of visible female role models in early-stage startup spaces. She stated that none of these factors suggested women were incapable or uninterested, adding that she had also attended events where women were actively building ventures. She said this contrast was precisely why she felt compelled to share her experience and reflect on it publicly.

The post prompted further engagement from users, with one commenter stating that there was still a long way to go, while another said the key was to show up even if one was the only woman in the room.

Dhouni’s post has since gained traction on Instagram, prompting conversations around inclusivity and representation in India’s startup and entrepreneurial spaces.

