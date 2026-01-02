Aequitas Investment MD Siddhartha Bhaiya dies of cardiac arrest during New Zealand vacation

The company informed that Bhaiya passed away unexpectedly during the trip, marking a significant loss for the firm and the broader investment community.

Aequitas Investment founder and managing director Siddhartha Bhaiya died on 31 December 2025 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand, according to an official company announcement issued on 2 January 2026.

The company informed that Bhaiya passed away unexpectedly during the trip, marking a significant loss for the firm and the broader investment community.

Bhaiya was widely regarded as one of the few market voices to publicly flag the possibility of a correction when equity markets were trading at record highs in 2024. He was also known for making bold cash allocation calls at times when investor sentiment remained strongly risk-on.

In April 2025, amid heightened volatility triggered by reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Bhaiya was reported to be holding nearly 90 per cent of his portfolio in cash, even as most market participants remained fully invested.

His contrarian positioning and willingness to move decisively against prevailing market trends had earned him a reputation for disciplined risk management and independent thinking within India’s investment circles.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 4:24 PM