From Rs 6 Lakh gold orders in Patiala to Rs 1.8 Lakh iPhones in Bengaluru: What cities ordered on Instamart this New Year’s Eve

Notably, nearly 1 in 9 New Year’s Eve orders on Instamart were placed for friends and family, reinforcing the platform’s role in facilitating last-minute celebrations and thoughtful surprises.

As India rang in the New Year, Instamart witnessed a sharp spike in last-minute shopping, driven by a mix of tradition, celebration, and inevitable New Year’s Eve forgetfulness.

Earlier this week, a grape-costumed Instamart reminder playfully nudged people about the popular 12 grapes at midnight ritual. Coincidence or not, the reminder appears to have struck a chord. On New Year’s Eve, Instamart and Phani Kishan Addepalli – Co – Founder at Swiggy shared real time updates on what India is ordering. One post recorded 235,000 searches for grapes in the first half of the day, with searches starting as early as 5 AM. As the evening progressed, grape searches surged 78x, underlining how even well-known traditions need timely reminders when celebrations take over.

As the night unfolded, Instamart’s real-time data reflected classic NYE panic buying patterns. Searches and orders surged across ice, snacks, mixers, beverages, and party essentials, confirming that some things are never stocked enough.

Beyond Metros, Momentum Builds

While metros continued to lead demand, New Year’s Eve shopping momentum expanded rapidly beyond them. Cities such as Lonavla, Karimnagar, Saharanpur, Davanagere, Patiala, and Meerut emerged as high-growth pockets during the evening.

Patiala stood out with one customer placing 200+ items in a single day, including 108 packs of Kurkure, while another user from the city ordered gold coins worth Rs 6 lakh, signalling celebratory shopping at scale.

Big Baskets, Bigger Celebrations

High-value purchases also marked the final hours of 2025. In Bengaluru, a shopper placed a single order worth Rs 1.8 lakh, purchasing two iPhones, while another customer ordered protein supplements worth Rs 41,000. Meanwhile, a Mumbai user received gold worth Rs 1.45 lakh from a loved one via Instamart highlighting a growing trend of gifting through quick commerce.

What India Stocked Up On

In the final hour of the year, Phani shared that Instamart saw dramatic category spikes:

• Grapes: 15x • Cakes: 7x • BBQ-related items: 6x • Beverages: 3.5x • Party glasses: 2.5x • Pizza bases: 1.8x • Calendars & planners: 1.5x

Demand trends also revealed regional preferences, skewers and coal saw strong traction in Pune and Kolkata, while tonic water emerged as the most trending beverage nationwide. Card games recorded a 3x spike in searches, as party plans stretched well into the night.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 3:49 PM