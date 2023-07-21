Explained: Why OTT content is under scanner

When trailers drop for the next Mirzapur season they’d come with an age classification rating. So will all other ads of all online content. Online curated content platforms must now incorporate age classification in all promotions and publicity material. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a fresh advisory, for platforms in the space, directing players to refer to the Code of Ethics (IT Rules 2021) for online curated content, for guidance on the same.

“Publishers must prominently display the classification rating in advertisements and promotional content across various media platforms for responsible content dissemination,” said an excerpt from the advisory.

As per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, online curated content means any curated catalogue of audio-visual content, other than news and current affairs content, which is owned by, licensed to or contracted to be transmitted by a publisher of online curated content, and made available on demand, including but not limited through subscription, over the internet or computer networks, and includes films, audio visual programmes, documentaries, television programmes, serials, podcasts and other such content.