Raj Grover, Shibani Bedi, Ankush Bahuguna: Creators debate long-form vs short-form content

At a time when every scroll, swipe, and second counts, what does it really take to sustain relevance - and revenue - in the content economy? This was one of the main topics of the panel discussion hosted by Storyboard18's Editor Delshad Irani featuring digital content creators Ankush Bahuguna, Shibani Bedi, and Raj Grover.

The creators dived deep into the content format debate: long-form vs short form, and how platforms are shaping their craft and career.

Each creator, with their unique journey, agreed on one thing - platforms may dictate format, but creators must dictate value.

"See, I feel I'm done chasing virality," said Ankush Bahuguna. "Virality can only do so much for you. I think beyond a point, for people to take you seriously - especially in beauty - if you want to be a key opinion leader, there is a lot more I can do than just make a 90-second reel."

While Instagram remains the primary platform for both Ankush and Shibani, the shift towards YouTube's long-form format is intentional - and strategic.

"You want sustainability and longevity more than virality," added Bedi. "Virality can take you so far, but that’s not the only thing that’s driving your relevance. Ultimately, it’s about how strongly you’ve established yourself across mediums as a brand in its own capacity."

YouTube, the panelists noted, offers creators more consistent visibility, robust monetization tools, and stronger audience loyalty.

"YouTube is the platform that you go to watch someone, specifically," Bahuguna explained. "That's where more loyalty comes into the picture."

Raj Grover, the youngest on the panel, echoed this sentiment, "The people who are meeting me and reacting like they've seen a Bollywood star - they are the ones who watch me on long form, not reels."

But that doesn't mean short-form is obsolete. Far from it. All three acknowledged the power of short-form to drive reach and quick engagement - though it comes with its own trade-offs.

"You just have to bark at the camera to get someone's attention in a second," quipped Bahuguna. "This is why all creators talk very fast, and they talk very loud... because you have to scream into the camera to get the attention."

Bedi agreed. "There are times when I do question, why am I being so hasty? My language stops languaging after a point when I'm thinking, 'Why has this happened?'"

Grover pointed out that while reels can drive numbers, long-form content builds real, lasting influence. "If someone is listening to you for 15 minutes... that's it. That's real connection."

In a creator economy evolving at breakneck speed, the panelists also addressed shifting algorithms, monetization challenges, and the need for creators to diversify across formats and platforms. With YouTube Shorts pushing into Instagram's territory, and vice versa, adaptability remains key.

But more importantly, the creators emphasized staying true to their audience, even while navigating commercial pressures.

"What I keep telling brands is - you're not paying me just to upload the video. You're paying me to conceptualize the video," Bahuguna explained. "That is my job. Don't do my job. Because then both of us will not benefit from it."

In the battle between virality and viability, what wins? For these creators, the answer is clear: content may be king, but context—and connection—is everything.