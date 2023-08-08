Havas Creative's Mark Sinnock on consumer-marketer relationships, CMO's focus on ROI, fancy designations and more

Mark Sinnock, global chief strategy-data and innovation officer at Havas Creative, offered crucial insights during an interview with Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat. The discussion covered a range of compelling topics, including the evolving dynamics between advertisers and consumers, the challenges strategy professionals encounter while navigating an ever-changing world, the influence of CMOs prioritizing ROI and data on the role of planners, and the potential implications of the emergence of creative designations such as "Creative Strategist" on the significance of planning.