Bollywood shines bright at Met Gala 2025—And brands couldn't keep calm!

The Met Gala 2025 wasn't just a global fashion spectacle—it turned into a celebration of Indian cinema on the world stage.
Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, United States, the event turned into a celebration of Indian stardom as icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh lit up the blue carpet with glamour, grace, and gorgeousness. Other notable names that added flair to the event were Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
With India's cultural cachet rising globally, brands across industries chimed in with excitement, wit, and applause.
Here's how the Indian brandverse reacted to Bollywood icons' moment at "fashion's biggest night out":
Netflix India
Bohot Khushi, Bohot Glam 📸🖤— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 6, 2025
📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/AXPSOd6Tww
JioHotstar
Met this, met that... But haveee you met our characters?#MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/xcwbT7grGp— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 5, 2025
Spotify India
If you were the DJ for SRK walking down the blue carpet... what would you play? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XwwtJ6NK7E— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) May 6, 2025
The Souled Store
Marvel, meet your next Moon Knight🌙 #DiljitDosanjh #MetGala2025 #diljit pic.twitter.com/jJSk4qIHzq— The Souled Store (@thesouledstore) May 6, 2025
Starbucks India
Every Met look is haute couture. Ours? Haute coffee 😉#StarbucksIndia #MetGala2025— Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) May 6, 2025
Tinder India
Me: I like people who dress well on dates— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) May 6, 2025
Also me: *judging #MetGala looks in mismatched PJs* 🤚
Dominos India
Guys, thoda kaam karlo ab, kab tak looks judge karte rahoge? #MetGala #MetGala2025— dominos_india (@dominos_india) May 6, 2025
Flipkart
Met Gala this #MetGala that.— Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 6, 2025
When will you and I wear the outfits we ordered and meet up? 😎
Flipkart Minutes
We have #MetGala at home pic.twitter.com/LyB8sFzMHA— Flipkart Minutes (@Flipkartminutes) May 6, 2025
Wakefit
#MetGala if it was hosted by us pic.twitter.com/vuTRtiQ93K— Wakefit (@WakefitCo) May 6, 2025
Zepto
Me: *judging all the #MetGala looks*— Zepto (@ZeptoNow) May 6, 2025
Meanwhile my wardrobe: pic.twitter.com/OE4YPDCd8H
Instamart
Sorry mango but we have competition for the maharaja position🙂↕️ https://t.co/g7d76hUpui— Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 6, 2025
Bewakoof
Dressed like they already conquered 7 kingdoms and a red carpet 💯#metgala #trending #srk #diljit pic.twitter.com/dyNV8K1vLI— Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) May 6, 2025
Are you sitting in your everyday basics and judging the MET gala, or are you normal?🤗🥹#MetGala2025— Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) May 6, 2025
Zee5
SRK doesn't follow themes, he makes them!#MetGala #MetGala2025 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #TailoringBlackStyle pic.twitter.com/93vwCtlrg6— ZEE5 Global (@ZEE5Global) May 6, 2025