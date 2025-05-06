            

Bollywood shines bright at Met Gala 2025—And brands couldn't keep calm!

From SRK’s historic debut to Diljit’s fashion-forward moment, Indian stars ruled the Met—and the brands were quick to roll out their love in 280 characters or less.

By  Sakina KheriwalaMay 6, 2025 1:59 PM
Bollywood celebrities shine at Met Gala 2025. (From L-R: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh)

The Met Gala 2025 wasn't just a global fashion spectacle—it turned into a celebration of Indian cinema on the world stage.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, United States, the event turned into a celebration of Indian stardom as icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh lit up the blue carpet with glamour, grace, and gorgeousness. Other notable names that added flair to the event were Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

With India's cultural cachet rising globally, brands across industries chimed in with excitement, wit, and applause.

Here's how the Indian brandverse reacted to Bollywood icons' moment at "fashion's biggest night out":

Netflix India

JioHotstar

Spotify India

The Souled Store

Starbucks India

Tinder India

Dominos India

Flipkart

Flipkart Minutes

Wakefit

Zepto

Instamart

Bewakoof

Zee5


