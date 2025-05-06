Paytm narrows losses by 52.2% in FY25, cuts ad spend by to Rs 659 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, narrowed its fiscal year 2025 losses by 52.2% to Rs 663.2 crore. In FY24, the company's losses stood at Rs 1390 crore.
The losses narrowed amid cuts in marketing and promotional expenses. The company slashed its ad and promotion expenses from Rs 922 crore in FY24 to Rs 659.4 crore in FY25.
However, the company increased its ad spending in the fourth quarter of FY25. The consolidated ad spending by Paytm stood at Rs 142.7 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 128.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Paytm's marketing expenses stood at Rs 102 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 83 crore in Q4 FY24--an increase of 23% YoY.
Additionally, the revenue from operations declined to Rs 1911 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 2267 crore in Q4 FY24.
In the fiscal year 2025, Paytm's revenue from ops stood at Rs 6900 crore---30.8% down. In the previous fiscal (FY24), Paytm generated Rs 9977 crore from selling its products and services.
Paytm's Q4 FY25 losses stood at Rs 540 crore--an increase of 159% sequential basis.
In Q3 FY25, Paytm's losses were at Rs 208.6 crore.
Paytm's standalone losses stood at Rs 580.5 crore in Q4 FY25, and overall in overall fiscal, it surged to Rs 774.5 crore.