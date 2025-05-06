IPO-bound Urban Company's top earners: A glimpse into CXOs paychecks

IPO-bound Urban Company's founders took home a salary of nearly Rs 1 crore in fiscal year 2025. The remuneration of founders Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Raghav Chandra, and Varun Khaitan in FY25 was Rs 1.45 crore each, respectively.

Bhal is the Chairperson, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Urban Company. He was re-designated as the Managing Director following a resolution passed on 19 February 2025. Bhal's period as the MD of Urban Company will end in 2030. According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) of the Gurugram-based firm, Bhal is entitled to a fixed remuneration of Rs 2 crore per annum. Bhal is responsible for overall strategy, business growth, market expansion, operations, and investor relations in the company. He is the chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Unicorn Forum and a member of the National Startup Advisory Council. He was previously associated with the Boston Consulting Group and has over 13 years of experience.

On the other hand, Chandra is the Executive Director and Chief Technology and Product Officer, and Khaitan is the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Urban Company. Both Chandra and Khaitan are entitled to a fixed remuneration of Rs 2 crore per annum. Chandra, who holds a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of California, Berkeley, foresees product technology, design, and automation at Urban Company. Whereas, Khaitan is responsible for business operations across the services and products business in India and overseas. He was previously associated with Qualcomm Incorporated and the Boston Consulting Group.

'Remuneration of C-Suite executives'

As per the Urban Company's DRHP, Chief Financial Officer Abhay Krishna Mathur was paid an aggregate compensation of Rs 2.15 crore in FY25. Mukund Kulashekaran, Chief Business Officer at UC, was paid an aggregate compensation of Rs 1.77 crore in FY25. Before joining Urban Company, Kulashekaran was associated with ITC Limited, Boston, Consulting Group (India) Private Limited, and Zomato Limited.

'Changes in Urban Company's board'

Urban Company saw the exit of three non-executive nominee directors in 2024, including Vishal Vijay Gupta, Ravi Chandra Adusumalli, and Abhinav Chaturvedi. In contrast, the app-based beauty and home service provider appointed Vamsi Krishna Duvvuri in the same position in 2024.

