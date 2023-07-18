comScore

Watch Listen

iD Fresh Food's chairman & CEO Musthafa PC on using safe ingredients, building trust and more

During the first edition of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Musthafa PC discussed the impact of creating a clean food brand and why consumers should take charge of informing themselves about the ingredients in the food they consume.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2023 5:48 PM
iD Fresh Food's chairman & CEO Musthafa PC on using safe ingredients, building trust and more
Musthafa PC, Chairman and CEO of iD Fresh Food.

The customers should start reading the ingredient labels of their products and should not rely on influencers to inform them, says Musthafa PC, Chairman and CEO of iD Fresh Food.

Bengaluru-based fast-moving consumer goods company (FMCG), iD Fresh Food, is synonymous with dosa batter. Although the company is in the process of rolling out products such as Indian bread, fresh breakfast food items, frozen food, and a health portfolio comprising both food and beverages.

During the first edition of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Musthafa PC discussed the impact of creating a clean food brand and why consumers should take charge of informing themselves about the ingredients in the food they consume. Responding to the recent food influencer videos that called out bigger food companies, he says that consumers should not rely solely on influencers to make better food choices.

"We don't work with those influencers. But one thing I noticed as an entrepreneur is that I might get attacked tomorrow for something that is not part of my product, right? Somebody can create (content). So, I don't want to come to a conclusion based on what influencers tell me," he notes.


Tags
First Published on Jul 18, 2023 5:48 PM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Mondelez turns 75! A look at its growth journey and ad campaigns in India

Mondelez turns 75! A look at its growth journey and ad campaigns in India

Watch Listen

Vishal Dhupar NVIDIA's MD - Asia South on AI disrupting advertising, WPP deal and more

Vishal Dhupar NVIDIA's MD - Asia South on AI disrupting advertising, WPP deal and more

Watch Listen

Zerodha's CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath on financial literacy and why finfluencers need regulation.

Zerodha's CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath on financial literacy and why finfluencers need regulation.

Watch Listen

Tata Motors Shubhranshu Singh and GV Ramanan on how to forge the CMO-CFO alliance

Tata Motors Shubhranshu Singh and GV Ramanan on how to forge the CMO-CFO alliance

Watch Listen

Meta India's Sandhya Devanathan on AI, metaverse and opportunities that India provides

Meta India's Sandhya Devanathan on AI, metaverse and opportunities that India provides

Watch Listen

Havas Group's Yannick Ballore on the AI revolution and its impact on the A&M industry

Havas Group's Yannick Ballore on the AI revolution and its impact on the A&M industry

Watch Listen

Interpublic Group's Philippe Krakowsky on gen AI and its influence on the A&M industry

Interpublic Group's Philippe Krakowsky on gen AI and its influence on the A&M industry