iD Fresh Food's chairman & CEO Musthafa PC on using safe ingredients, building trust and more

The customers should start reading the ingredient labels of their products and should not rely on influencers to inform them, says Musthafa PC, Chairman and CEO of iD Fresh Food.

Bengaluru-based fast-moving consumer goods company (FMCG), iD Fresh Food, is synonymous with dosa batter. Although the company is in the process of rolling out products such as Indian bread, fresh breakfast food items, frozen food, and a health portfolio comprising both food and beverages.

During the first edition of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Musthafa PC discussed the impact of creating a clean food brand and why consumers should take charge of informing themselves about the ingredients in the food they consume. Responding to the recent food influencer videos that called out bigger food companies, he says that consumers should not rely solely on influencers to make better food choices.