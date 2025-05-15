            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • amazons-project-kuiper-writes-to-dot-seeks-swift-entry-into-indias-satellite-internet-market-66007

Amazon's Project Kuiper writes to DoT; seeks swift entry into India's satellite internet market

The company reportedly has submitted an application to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) license, aiming to offer satellite-based internet services nationwide.

By  Storyboard18May 15, 2025 10:49 AM
Amazon's Project Kuiper writes to DoT; seeks swift entry into India's satellite internet market
Project Kuiper's applications are currently under review. (Image credits: Amazon)

Following closely behind Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon's Project Kuiper is actively pursuing entry into India's satellite broadband sector. The company reportedly has submitted an application to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) license, aiming to offer satellite-based internet services nationwide.

In addition to the GMPCS license, Project Kuiper has applied to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) for landing rights, a necessary step to operate its satellite services within Indian territory. These applications are currently under review.

It is to be noted that DoT recently issued a circular outlining enhanced security measures for GMPCS services in India. The department issued stringent security norms mandating legal interception of satellite communication services and barred companies from linking users' connections in any form with any terminal or facility located outside the country's border or processing their data overseas.

The directive mandates that all GMPCS licensees establish Land Earth Station Gateways within the country to ensure that all satellite communication traffic originating or terminating in India is routed through these domestic gateways.

This move is aimed at bolstering national security by ensuring that satellite communication services comply with Indian laws and regulations. The circular also emphasizes the need for GMPCS operators to implement robust cybersecurity measures, including adherence to the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Rules under the Telecom Act, 2023.


Tags
First Published on May 15, 2025 10:49 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

TCS ranked among Top 50 most valuable global brands by Kantar BrandZ 2025

TCS ranked among Top 50 most valuable global brands by Kantar BrandZ 2025

How it Works

Indian film bodies declare boycott of Turkey over Pro-Pakistan stance amid rising tensions

Indian film bodies declare boycott of Turkey over Pro-Pakistan stance amid rising tensions

How it Works

Amazon cuts 100 jobs in devices and streaming unit

Amazon cuts 100 jobs in devices and streaming unit

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: Check how Doritos made noise by killing the 'crunch'

Global Ads Spotlight: Check how Doritos made noise by killing the 'crunch'

Brand Marketing

India's 'Boycott Turkey' intensifies as traders reject marble, apples over Ankara's support to Pakistan

India's 'Boycott Turkey' intensifies as traders reject marble, apples over Ankara's support to Pakistan

Brand Marketing

McDonald’s operator Westlife Foodworld records 7.3% YoY revenue growth; adds 18 new restaurants

McDonald’s operator Westlife Foodworld records 7.3% YoY revenue growth; adds 18 new restaurants

Brand Marketing

Ecommerce platforms cut Turkish brands' visibility amid Indo-Pak tensions

Ecommerce platforms cut Turkish brands' visibility amid Indo-Pak tensions