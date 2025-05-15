Amazon's Project Kuiper writes to DoT; seeks swift entry into India's satellite internet market

ADVERTISEMENT
Following closely behind Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon's Project Kuiper is actively pursuing entry into India's satellite broadband sector. The company reportedly has submitted an application to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) license, aiming to offer satellite-based internet services nationwide.
In addition to the GMPCS license, Project Kuiper has applied to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) for landing rights, a necessary step to operate its satellite services within Indian territory. These applications are currently under review.
It is to be noted that DoT recently issued a circular outlining enhanced security measures for GMPCS services in India. The department issued stringent security norms mandating legal interception of satellite communication services and barred companies from linking users' connections in any form with any terminal or facility located outside the country's border or processing their data overseas.
The directive mandates that all GMPCS licensees establish Land Earth Station Gateways within the country to ensure that all satellite communication traffic originating or terminating in India is routed through these domestic gateways.
This move is aimed at bolstering national security by ensuring that satellite communication services comply with Indian laws and regulations. The circular also emphasizes the need for GMPCS operators to implement robust cybersecurity measures, including adherence to the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Rules under the Telecom Act, 2023.