            

Amazon cuts 100 jobs in devices and streaming unit

The move is part of a broader effort to improve operational efficiency and align with the company’s evolving product roadmap.

By  Storyboard18May 15, 2025 11:21 AM
Amazon has laid off around 100 employees from its Devices and Services division, the units responsible for consumer hardware and emerging tech products such as the Kindle, Echo smart speakers, Alexa voice assistant, and Zoox self-driving cars, according to a Reuters report.

The cuts, confirmed by the company on Wednesday, are part of a regular internal business review and reflect ongoing efforts to operate more efficiently, Amazon said in the report.

A spokesperson declined to detail which sub-teams were most affected, calling it a "small number of roles," the report added.

This move follows earlier reductions in 2023 that hit the Alexa team, and comes as Amazon continues to quietly downsize across other areas like its Wondery podcast, physical stores, and corporate communications arms.

The job cuts also come on the heels of Amazon's significant revamp of Alexa, its first in a decade, which integrated generative AI to make the voice assistant more conversational and proactive.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been vocal about trimming excess layers of management and simplifying operations.

Despite these selective layoffs, Amazon added 4,000 jobs between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, according to its latest earnings report, the media report added.


