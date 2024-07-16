15-20 seconds ads were the most utilised commercials during ICC T20 WC 2024: TAM

According to the latest report by TAM Sports 'Commercial Advertising ICC T20 WC 2024', advertising volumes per match during ICC T20 World Cup' 24 saw a growth of 38 percent over ICC T20 World Cup'22. The report said that the amount of advertising during the final game of the tournament increased by 57 percent as compared to the ICC T20 WC'22.

India playing matches saw 90% more ad volumes compared to non-India playing matches in the ICC T20 WC' 24. Ad volumes per match during Super 8 of ICC T20 WC' 24 saw a growth of 118% over Super 12 of ICC T20 WC'22.

Also, TAM Sports highlighted that 15-20 seconds ads were utilised the most during commercial breaks, followed by less than 10 seconds.

Brands betting on the World Cup

The number of categories, advertisers and brands increased by 67%, 76% and 83% respectively during ICC T20 WC’24 over ICC T20 WC’22.

Number of categories stood at 77 this year, as compared with 46 in 2022. Number of advertisers were 88 this year versus 50 in 2022. Also, 146 number of the brands advertised this year, as compared to 80 in 2022.

Between the two T20 World Cups, one category was common among the top 5. i.e. Perfumes/Deodorant. Biscuits topped with 14% share of ad volumes during ICC T20 WC 2024 followed by Perfumes/Deodorant with 7% share. Additionally, the top five categories contributed 57% and 42% share of ad volumes in T20 WC’22 and T20 WC’24 respectively.

Interestingly, Sporta Technologies was the only common advertiser among the top five advertisers of both T20 World Cups. Parle Biscuits topped in ICC T20 WC-24 with a 14% share of ad volumes closely followed by Vishnu Packaging with 7%. The top five advertisers had 51% and 39% share of ad volumes in ICC T20 WC-22 and 24 respectively.