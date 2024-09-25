AnyMind Group launches GenAI-powered live commerce platform AnyLiv

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced the launch of its GenAI-powered live commerce platform, AnyLive. AnyLive enables businesses to run live commerce in multiple languages without the constraints of time or location, utilizing AI-generated virtual live streamers.

Despite the rise of e-commerce in a diverse region like APAC, the ability to successfully navigate varied languages and dialects, cultural nuances, and local regulations plays a crucial role in determining the success of inbound, outbound, and cross-border business expansion. Social commerce in APAC is projected to sustain double-digit growth in 2024, with 68% of Southeast Asian retailers planning to increase their investment in this space over the next 12 months. Additionally, live commerce is gaining momentum, with platforms like TikTok, Shopee, and Lazada launching live shopping features. Despite this growth, challenges such as talent shortages and limited production spaces persist.

AnyLive addresses these challenges by automating and enhancing traditional live commerce processes through AI. The platform utilizes generative AI to create virtual live streamers modeled to reflect a brand’s identity. These GenAI-powered avatars can stream continuously, presenting products and driving sales in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Bahasa Malaysia, Vietnamese, and Tagalog, with more languages planned in the pipeline.

In addition to AI-generated live streamers, AnyLive leverages large-language models to generate live-stream scripts based on product details and real-time, automated responses in a live-stream. The platform integrates seamlessly with major e-commerce and social media platforms, including Amazon, Shopee, Lazada, AliExpress, TikTok Shop, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X, allowing brands to reach a wider audience through simultaneous broadcasts across multiple platforms.

To further support businesses, AnyMind Group is building expert teams to provide operational support, including data-driven analysis of viewership, comments, and sales to optimize live streams. Brands can also tap into AnyMind’s influencer marketing platform, AnyTag, which features a database of over 790,000 influencers, to find human live streamers for collaboration, maximizing engagement during peak times.