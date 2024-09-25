            
      • Home
      • advertising
      • anymind-group-launches-genai-powered-live-commerce-platform-anyliv-43156

      AnyMind Group launches GenAI-powered live commerce platform AnyLiv

      Social commerce in APAC is projected to sustain double-digit growth in 2024, with 68% of Southeast Asian retailers planning to increase their investment in this space over the next 12 months.

      By  storyboard18_admin | Storyboard18Sep 25, 2024 1:03 PM
      AnyMind Group launches GenAI-powered live commerce platform AnyLiv
      Despite the rise of e-commerce in a diverse region like APAC, the ability to successfully navigate varied languages and dialects, cultural nuances, and local regulations plays a crucial role in determining the success of inbound, outbound, and cross-border business expansion.

      AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced the launch of its GenAI-powered live commerce platform, AnyLive. AnyLive enables businesses to run live commerce in multiple languages without the constraints of time or location, utilizing AI-generated virtual live streamers.

      Despite the rise of e-commerce in a diverse region like APAC, the ability to successfully navigate varied languages and dialects, cultural nuances, and local regulations plays a crucial role in determining the success of inbound, outbound, and cross-border business expansion. Social commerce in APAC is projected to sustain double-digit growth in 2024, with 68% of Southeast Asian retailers planning to increase their investment in this space over the next 12 months. Additionally, live commerce is gaining momentum, with platforms like TikTok, Shopee, and Lazada launching live shopping features. Despite this growth, challenges such as talent shortages and limited production spaces persist.

      AnyLive addresses these challenges by automating and enhancing traditional live commerce processes through AI. The platform utilizes generative AI to create virtual live streamers modeled to reflect a brand’s identity. These GenAI-powered avatars can stream continuously, presenting products and driving sales in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Bahasa Malaysia, Vietnamese, and Tagalog, with more languages planned in the pipeline.

      In addition to AI-generated live streamers, AnyLive leverages large-language models to generate live-stream scripts based on product details and real-time, automated responses in a live-stream. The platform integrates seamlessly with major e-commerce and social media platforms, including Amazon, Shopee, Lazada, AliExpress, TikTok Shop, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X, allowing brands to reach a wider audience through simultaneous broadcasts across multiple platforms.

      To further support businesses, AnyMind Group is building expert teams to provide operational support, including data-driven analysis of viewership, comments, and sales to optimize live streams. Brands can also tap into AnyMind’s influencer marketing platform, AnyTag, which features a database of over 790,000 influencers, to find human live streamers for collaboration, maximizing engagement during peak times.

      On the launch of AnyLive, Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: “Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market presents a tremendous growth opportunity, not just for local brands but also for companies around the world. With the launch of AnyLive, we aim to offer an innovative approach to social commerce and digital marketing. By leveraging our advanced technology and the expertise of our teams across Southeast Asia, East Asia, India and the Middle East, we are committed to helping businesses establish a competitive edge in this dynamic market.”


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 25, 2024 1:03 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Cashify's whitepaper unveils explosive growth in India's refurbished smartphone market

      Cashify's whitepaper unveils explosive growth in India's refurbished smartphone market

      Advertising

      Diageo expands into white spirits with new X series

      Diageo expands into white spirits with new X series

      Advertising

      Indian beverage industry urges GST rate cut to boost sector growth

      Indian beverage industry urges GST rate cut to boost sector growth

      Advertising

      Hyundai Motor India IPO: SEBI clears path for record-breaking public offering

      Hyundai Motor India IPO: SEBI clears path for record-breaking public offering

      How it Works

      EXCLUSIVE: B4U to face music for airing illegal betting and gambling platform’s ads

      EXCLUSIVE: B4U to face music for airing illegal betting and gambling platform’s ads

      Advertising

      FSSAI issues show cause notice to ghee supplier for Tirupati temple over adulteration allegations

      FSSAI issues show cause notice to ghee supplier for Tirupati temple over adulteration allegations

      How it Works

      YouTube creators cashing in on TV screens: Revenue surges 30 percent

      YouTube creators cashing in on TV screens: Revenue surges 30 percent