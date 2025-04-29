AWL Agri's quick commerce sales volume jumps 113% in Q4, driven by ads and promotions

AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, has reported a 113% year-on-year spike in its quick commerce sales volume in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

According to the company, the quick commerce performance was driven by a strategic focus on operational improvements—particularly in product assortment, availability, and promotions and advertisements.

The FMCG firm's revenue from alternate channels increases to more than Rs 3,600 crore than the overall sales. Fortune brand registered the highest market share in alternate channels across other categories, such as besan, flour, sugar, and poha in the March quarter.

The south region sales volume grew by 25% YoY, contributing more than 10% to the branded sales, AWL Agri said in a stock exchange filing. This growth was fuelled by improvements in distribution infrastructure, sustained marketing efforts and adoption of regional packaging.

Overall, the company's profit after tax for the Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 191 crore, up 22%. In the previous fiscal year, AWL Agri registered a profit of Rs 157 crore.

The company's revenue jumped 38% YoY to Rs 18,230 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 13,223 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue of the edible oil segment saw a 45% jump to Rs 14,769 crore in the March quarter FY25, while food & FMCG's revenue stood at Rs 1,464 crore, up 9% YoY.

The company said that branded edible oils grew by 6% YoY in FY25, led by improved distribution and sustained marketing efforts.

"To capture market share from regional players, we’re investing in advertising for the Kings brand, specifically targeting social media platforms widely used in smaller towns," AWL Agri added.