Saregama India ad expenses decline by 26% in Q4FY25, profit surged to Rs 59 crore

Music recording company Saregama India Ltd has witnessed a 26% decline in its advertisement expenses year-on-year, but with an increase in profit in the March quarter in fiscal 2025.

The company registered a profit of Rs 59.86 crore between January-March FY2025 compared to Rs 53.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

However, the ad expenses were lowered to Rs 19.76 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 26.66 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Overall, Saregama scaled up its ad expenses to Rs 90.41 crore in fiscal 2025--up 19% year-on-year, while the profit climbed to Rs 204.24 crore in FY25.

Saregama's revenue from operations witnessed a marginal drop of 8.7% in Q4 YoY. Its March FY2025 revenue stood at Rs 240.82 crore from Rs 263.05 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company's revenue from the retail business declined to Rs 15.4 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 22.5 crore in Q3 FY25--a 32% YoY decline. The revenue from events witnessed a 98% drop sequentially at Rs 4.8 crore in Q4FY25 versus Rs 279 crore in Q3FY25.

However, the video business recorded a revenue of Rs 49.2 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 24.3 crore in December FY2025--an increase of 102%.

During the January-March quarter, Saregama released more than 700 film and non-film tracks in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and other languages.

The company's licensing and artist management revenue saw an increase of 6% in the March quarter in FY25 to Rs 171.2 crore versus Rs 161.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Saregama said it has been voraciously spending money on content over the years. The company spent Rs 316 crore on content in fiscal 2025--up 62.05% YoY. It has aimed to spend Rs 1000 crore by fiscal year 2027.