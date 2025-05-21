United Spirits ad expenses surged by 7% to Rs 1,130 crore in FY2025; Q4 profit up by 74.6%

Beverage alcohol company Diageo's Indian subsidiary, United Spirits, has announced its March quarter result for fiscal year 2025.

The company's consolidated advertisement and sales promotion witnessed a drop of 4.25% in Q4FY25. The ad expenses stood at Rs 315 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to Rs 329 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Overall, the consolidated ad expenses in fiscal 2025 surged to Rs 1,130 crore versus Rs 1,048 crore in FY24.

According to the company's financial data, the consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 421 crore in the January-March quarter FY2025--a jump of 74.6% Year-on-Year.

While the revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,634 crore in the same period. The company mentioned that the revenue from beverage alcohol stood at Rs 2,946 crore and from Sports at Rs 89 crore in Q4 FY25. The revenue from sports declined by 25.8% on a YoY basis. In Q4 FY24, it clocked revenue of Rs 120 crore from sports.

The net sales value was up 9% to Rs 3,031 crore in Q4FY25 on a year-on-year basis, driven by the growth in the standalone business, partly offset by lower number of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches played by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Jan-March quarter versus the prior year same quarter.

United Spirits' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed to Rs 460 crore--a growth of 37.7% compared to year, in-line with strong leveraged growth in the standalone business.

The company's standalone EBITDA surged to Rs 505 crore in Q4FY25--up 39.5%.

The company clocked a standalone net sales value of Rs 2,946 crore, up 10.5% YoY, fuelled by business commenced in the state of Andhra Pradesh in September 2024 after a gap of 5 years.

In full fiscal 2025, United Spirits' profit jumped by 12.4% to Rs 1,582 crore in fiscal 2025 while the EBITDA increased to 12.1% to Rs 2,243 crore.