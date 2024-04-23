Ayushmann Khurrana on partnering with Amazon Pay for 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way'

Amazon Pay's latest campaign titled 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way', demonstrates a shift towards an alternative approach to everyday transactions. For the campaign, the digital payment service collaborated with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The actor discusses his experience with digital payments, partnering with Amazon Pay, his last transaction on Amazon Pay and more.

Edited excerpts:

How is your experience with digital payments?

My experience with digital payments has been fantastic. It saves me the hassle of fumbling for change or carrying cash. In today’s day and age, we always have a phone with us and with Amazon Pay you can just scan any QR code and make the payment. It is really simple and hassle free. Even when we are traveling or on an impulse decide to grab a coffee while returning from the gym – you do not have to scramble to find your wallet. A smarter way indeed!

What kind of brands do you typically choose to partner with, and what drew you to collaborate with Amazon Pay? Particularly with this campaign, what message do you aim to drive home to your audience?

What connects me to these brands is their commitment to providing innovative solutions and enhanced experiences to customers. My continued partnership with Amazon Pay aligns perfectly with this.

Today, users crave seamless experiences and instant gratification, which Amazon Pay effortlessly delivers. This campaign goes one level up by equipping users with the education and tools they need to enjoy smarter solutions and embrace safer modes to make payments. Why settle for ordinary when you can explore smarter! A quick solution to every scan and pay need out there!

What aspects of the 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way 'campaign resonated with you the most?

Honestly, the 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' campaign strikes a chord with me on multiple levels. It's not just about convenience; it's about the quick solutions to everyday payment challenges for every user like me out there!

The campaign demonstrates how today you can easily scan via any QR code, send/accept money from any UPI account, enabling you to pay anyone, anywhere, in its sense. It doesn't just inform the audience about UPI interoperability but also offers tangible solutions to common issues faced via making digital payments. Features like the 'auto torch' for scanning in low light and quick refunds through Amazon Pay Balance demonstrate a commitment to customer satisfaction and ease of use. The availability of reliable 24x7 customer care adds a layer of trust and support.

What was the last transaction using Amazon Pay and how much was it for?

Ah, I do use scan and pay whenever I have to pay for something these days! I travel a lot so carrying cash isn’t feasible all the time.