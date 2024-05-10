Bandhan Life Insurance launches 'Maa Ki Udaan, Bandhan Se' campaign ahead of Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bandhan Life Insurance has launched a campaign titled ‘Maa Ki Udaan, Bandhan Se’, celebrating the powerful, unspoken bond between mothers and children.

The digital film has been conceptualised by Havas CX India and will be distributed across various online platforms, including social media channels.

The film story follows a mother whose day is disrupted by a case of the hiccups. Despite her best efforts, nothing seems to work until her son returns home with a bruised elbow. As she kneels to care for him, her hiccups vanish – a reminder of a mother's protective nature and the unique connection she shares with her child.

Akhil Almeida, Head of Marketing, Bandhan Life, said, “The campaign emphasises the importance of strong relationships in navigating life's uncertainties, echoing our brand's commitment to empower individuals through security and connection. The film not only celebrates the ‘first shield of protection’ mothers provide but also encourages them to trust Bandhan Life as their second shield – life insurance. It is a testament to our commitment to emotional and financial security and our mission to empower individuals to live with confidence and peace of mind.”