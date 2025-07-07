MS Dhoni at 43: When Captain Cool’s ads bowled over the audience

‘Mahendra Singh Dhoni’, or widely known as ‘MS Dhoni’, ‘Mahi’, ‘Helicopter’ (by bookies), ‘Captain Cool’ (his trademarked name) rings his 43rd birthday today. Not only is the former captain of the cricket team a work of magic on the field, but also the chosen ‘ambassador’ for varied renowned brands. Having endorsed over 72 brands, which include prominent names such as Dream11, Go Daddy, Boost, Orient Fans etc, his brand value today stands at Rs 803 crore.

See iconic ads which reveal the different avatars of Captain Cool.

Animal for a Reason, EMotorad

Film director and screenwriter Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ threw light on the other side of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s persona, which was far removed from his chocolate boy image. Now, imagine Dhoni in his shoes, but for an ad, being shot in an ad. Advertising for EMotorad’s E-cycle, the ad showcases Dhoni in Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ getup, sharing screen with Vanga, which in turn keeps the audience guessing ‘What is the climax?’

When hunger attacks, all you need is a Snickers, Snickers India

How does one feel when hunger hits the roof? In Dhoni’s case, or in everybody’s, it is ‘Hanger’ (Hunger + Anger). The ad, released in 2018 and part of "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign, opens up in the changing room and Dhoni is seen in a warrior getup delivering dialogues of defeating the enemy. That is when, one of the team mates hands over a Snickers bar to him transforming the ‘Not very Cool’ captain to ‘Captain Cool’.

The Unstoppables, Gulf Oil India

Dhoni shared screen with stellar sportsmen: cricketers Hardik Pandya and Smriti Mandhana. With the trio positioned in a challenging situation, the ad showcases them storming the weather and ensuring safety of the people, all thanks to Gulf Oil.

Dimaag Se Dhoni, Dream11

Dhoni has been the ambassador for Dream11 since 2018 and he continues to be. Featured in 2018’s ‘Dimaag Se Dhoni’ ad, the film highlights sports fans across diverse backgrounds playing on the Dream11 app, where they make use of their skill set, knowledge and in-depth research to choose their team and play the game, and be the ‘Dhoni’ of their team.

#GaleTohMil, Fire-Boltt Android smartwatch

This ad, released in 2024, guarantees not just a laughter riot, but how the smartwatch can come to one’s rescue and save them from major embarrassment. MC Stan stuns Dhoni as his ardent fan. To avoid hurting his sentiments and feeling embarrassed, he embraces him and simultaneously researches on him. At every instance, whenever he is met with ignorance about the rapper and his works, to avoid embarrassment, all he says is ‘Gale Toh Mil’.

Boost Milkshake - New secret of MS Dhoni’s Energy

Dhoni indeed has set a benchmark not just on the field but also in the endorsement arena, especially with this ad, where he busts gender inequality on the ground. Promoting Boost milkshake in a new pack, here, he is seen advising a young girl to not just defeat the ‘seniors’ mocking her but also to not let the heat dampen her energy.

MS Dhoni calls YOU to cheer for India in #INDvPAK