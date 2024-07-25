            
      Breaking: Advertisements & sponsorships rise by 70% for Olympics 2024

      SBI and JSW Group are the co-presenting sponsors, Thums Up and Herbalife have joined as associate sponsors, other brand partners include AMFI,MRF, Bacardi Martini, Punjab National Bank for Paris Olympics 2024 which will be broadcasted on Sports18 and streamed on JioCinema.

      By  Imran FazalJul 26, 2024 5:25 PM
      JioCinema will be streaming 20 concurrent feeds which includes 17 sports-wise feeds and 3 exclusively curated feeds dedicated to the Indian Contingent in Paris, Global Action, and a special focus on Women Athletes

      With Paris Olympics kickstarting from Friday, experts claimed that there is a rise in 70 percent of brand advertisements and sponsorships as compared to last Olympics. Viacom18 Sports has the media rights for both TV and Digital platforms. Majority of the brands have chosen to advertise on both platforms.

      SBI and JSW Group are the co-presenting sponsors, Thums Up and Herbalife have joined as associate sponsors, Other brand partners include AMFI,MRF, Bacardi Martini, Punjab National Bank. Aditya Birla Capital is the highlights partner, Reliance Foundation is also the partner for Viacom18 Sports during Paris Olympics 2024.

      Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Viacom18 Sports said, “The response from the advertisers have been great. We have seen an increase by 70% for advertisements and sponsors as compared to last Olympics. This is a good sign that IOA has closed more sponsors this year as compared to last Olympics.”

      Viewers opting for the India feed can immerse themselves in the Olympic Games in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, following the Indian contingent’s performances.


