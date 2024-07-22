Costa Coffee named 'Official Coffee Partner' for Paris Olympics 2024

Costa Coffee on Monday said that it would be the "Official Coffee Partner" at the Paris Olympics Games 2024. With six kiosks and over 110 self-serve Pacto machines, 130 Costa Coffee team members from six countries will deliver the beverage experiences to fans and athletes at seven venues across Paris, the coffee brand said.
Costa Coffee has also introduced three Indian baristas: Ameer Fayiz, Mallika Tripura, and Abhishek Kumar. "They will ensure seamless operation of these sites and will host coffee masterclasses designed exclusively for the athletes and spectators," Costa Coffee said.
Vinay Nair, General Manager, India & Emerging International, Costa Coffee at the Coca-Cola Company, said, "We are proud to be the Official Coffee Partner for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This opportunity not only allows us to showcase the skill and artistry of our Indian baristas on a prestigious international platform, but also underscores our commitment towards our talented team members. By providing them with this extraordinary opportunity, we are investing in their growth, embracing an inclusive culture, and celebrating their dedication to excellence".