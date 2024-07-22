Costa Coffee named 'Official Coffee Partner' for Paris Olympics 2024

Costa Coffee on Monday said that it would be the "Official Coffee Partner" at the Paris Olympics Games 2024. With six kiosks and over 110 self-serve Pacto machines, 130 Costa Coffee team members from six countries will deliver the beverage experiences to fans and athletes at seven venues across Paris, the coffee brand said.

Costa Coffee has also introduced three Indian baristas: Ameer Fayiz, Mallika Tripura, and Abhishek Kumar. "They will ensure seamless operation of these sites and will host coffee masterclasses designed exclusively for the athletes and spectators," Costa Coffee said.