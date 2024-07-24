ShareChat partners with JioCinema for Olympic Games to enhance user experience

With Olympic Games, Paris to start from 26th July, Sharechat, the homegrown short video platform has partnered with JioCinema to provide engaging content to enhance user experience on the platform. With over 200 countries competing against each other, the short video platform will provide multi-lingual content for its users.

Being the official digital partner for the Olympic Games, Sharechat and Moj will provide plethora of engaging content, including interviews, footage-based clips, studio content, and build-up videos, catering to a diverse and multi-lingual audience, ensuring the users stay updated with the riveting action.

Moj is one of the popular platform for tier 2 audiences by bringing authentic regional content, the latest technology including Dolby Vision, and offering innovative monetizing avenues like virtual gifting for its creator community. This strategic utilization of short-form content aims to celebrate the Olympic spirit amongst millions of fans, delivering the best moments of the games in various regional languages and enhancing the viewing experience. Fans will also have access to insightful analysis from sports legends and commentators through studio clips available on both platforms.

Announcing the partnership, Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, "We're thrilled to partner with Jio Cinema to bring official Olympics content to our vast user base, celebrate the spirit of the games, and cheer for the Indian contingent. By offering content in multiple regional languages, ShareChat and Moj have become the go-to destination for sports content and fandom allowing Indians to engage with Team India's journey like never before.”

Jain further said, “The widespread consumption of short videos has revolutionized the way we engage with content, and ShareChat is proud to offer a platform that caters to this demand. Blending content, culture and community ShareChat and Moj are slowly pivoting how marketers can use their creative imagination to build meaningful connections with their audiences."

“The partnership with ShareChat and Moj is a significant milestone in our journey to make digital content accessible to every Indian, driving a new kind of lean-in engagement,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, “Innovation has been at the helm of our Paris 2024 presentation, be it through language offerings, curated feeds, or former Olympians who will join us as studio experts. This partnership takes it a step further in that direction through its unique content offerings that will excite fans and draw them into celebrating the Olympic movement.”