Britannia's new ad doesn't feature its products, just its wrappers

Cleanliness is an important initiative. Non biodegradable items like plastic cause a lot more harm to the environment than any good. Britannia has been 100 percent plastic neutral for over two years. Ahead of Earth Day, Britannia along with Talented has released a compelling advert showcasing the importance of cleanliness and how all plastic should be thrown in dustbins.

In the ad, a little girl is seen collecting Britannia plastic wrappers from the streets and stuffing them in her pockets and her bag. When she reaches her home, her mother questions her about all the waste plastic wrappers that she has collected in her bag. The little girl reminds her mother of a lesson that she taught her. All plastic waste should be put in your pocket until you find a dustbin to throw it in.

‘Small habits bring about a big change’. Britannia’s campaign also highlighted that the company has been able to process more than 4 crore kg’s of plastic in only one year and has thus, been plastic neutral for the last two years.