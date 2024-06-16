Cannes Lions 2024: India bags 20 shortlists in Design, Entertainment, Direct Lions, Industry Craft, Media and PR categories

At the 71st edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Indian agencies have managed to pick 20 more shortlists in 11 Lions categories. The total number of shortlists for India has now gone up to 38.

McCann Worldgroup, Leo Burnett, VML, Dentsu Creative, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy, FCB Kinnect and Rapport Advertising have bagged shortlists in 11 Lions categories.

In the Design category, this year there were 926 entries globally, out of which Indian agencies bagged a total of two shortlists.

The Design Lions celebrate visual craftsmanship. Entries will need to demonstrate how design has been used to define a brand or communicate its key messages; work in which a unique visual identity leads to consumer recognition or understanding.

VML picked up a shortlist for their ‘#Unplastic India’ campaign for The Times of India.

McCann Worldgroup picked up a shortlist for their ‘Fit My Feet’ campaign for Buckaroo Footwear.

In the Direct Lions category, this year there were 2025 entries globally, out of which Indian agencies bagged three shortlists.

The Direct Lions celebrate targeted and response-driven creativity.

Leo Burnett bagged a shortlist for their ‘Turf Finder’ campaign for Gatorade.

McCann Worldgroup picked up a shortlist for their ‘Fit My Feet’ campaign for Buckaroo Footwear.

Dentsu Creative picked up a shortlist for their ‘Motorola - Deep Connect’ campaign for Motorola Mobility.

In the Entertainment Lions category, this year there were 762 entries globally, out of which an Indian agency managed to pick up one shortlist.

The Entertainment Lions celebrate creativity that turns branded content into culture.

Ogilvy picked up a shortlist for their ‘Erase Valentine's Day’ campaign for Cadbury 5 Star.

In the Entertainment Lions for Music category, this year there were a total of 440 entries globally, out of which Indian agencies picked up a total of three shortlists.

The Entertainment Lions for Music celebrate creative musical collaborations and branded music content.

VML picked up two shortlists for their ‘Sing To Remember’ campaign for Coca-Cola.

Leo Burnett picked up a shortlist for their ‘Feel The Music’ campaign for Spotify.

In the Entertainment Lions for Sport category, this year there were 661 categories globally out of which Indian agencies picked up one shortlist.

The Entertainment Lions for Sport celebrate creativity that taps into fan culture and leverages the power of sports and esports in connecting people to brands.

Leo Burnett picked up a shortlist for their ‘Turf Finder’ campaign for Gatorade.

In the Industry Craft Lions category, this year there were 1000 entries globally out of which Indian agencies picked up a total of three shortlists.

The Industry Craft Lions celebrate the creative artistry, talent and skill required to deliver a beautifully executed solution and bring a creative idea to life.

Ogilvy picked up a shortlist for their ‘Taj Mahal Megh Santoor’ campaign for Unilever’s Brooke Bond.

VML picked up two shortlists for their ‘Seal Alarm’ campaign and their ‘Seabird Alarm’ campaign for The Times of India.

In the Media Lions category, this year a total 1885 entries were made out of which Indian agencies picked up two shortlists.

The Media Lions celebrate the context of creativity.

Rapport Advertising and Ogilvy picked up a shortlist for their ‘Taj Mahal Megh Santoor’ campaign for Unilever’s Brooke Bond.

DDB Mudra Group picked up a shortlist for their ‘Cosplay’ campaign for McDonald’s India.

In the PR Lions category, this year there were a total of 1525 entries globally out of which Indian agencies picked up a total of five shortlists.

The PR Lions celebrate the craft of strategic and creative communication.

FCB Kinnect picked up three shortlists for their ‘Lulumelon Eoss’ campaign for HDFC Bank.

Leo Burnett picked up a shortlist for their ‘Turf Finder’ campaign for Gatorade.